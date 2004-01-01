ORISSA
TODAY
.
NET
Connecting Global Oriyas
Login
New Users: Register Here
Forgot Password
HT Home
Classified Home
Blogs Home
Jobs
Matrimony
Profiles
eMarket
Member Briefs
Bangaladesh News
Nepal News
Srilanka News
Pakistan News
World News
India News
More India News
Sports News
Bollywood News
Business News
HT Networks
Inspiration: & A Few Good Men
Dr Sruti Mohapatra - TALE OF A GLOWING FLAME -By Dr. Prasanna Mishra
KS Sudarshan was a great nationalist person – Francis
Bhikari Bal - The Legendary Odia Bhajan Singer - by Anadi Naik
BIOGRAPHY:: A Few Good Men featuring Shri Jibanendra Mahanty -By Manoj Padhi
1
2
3
Recently Submitted News & Blogs
Dr Sruti Mohapatra - TALE OF A GLOWING FLAME -By Dr. Prasanna Mishra
400 Govt. Quarters unauthorizedly occupied in Bhubaneswar by retired Govt. Employees
Report of Dr. Parasuram Ray, who visited KBK districts and made NREGA social audit of 100 villages? - By Sandip Dasverma
Indian Greed: Clear and Present Danger to NIST Berhampur courtesy prolonged 'SANGRAM MUDALI Vs. SUKANT MOHAPATRA' court case and sleeping Naveen Patnaik Administration
The Jindal story: Where are jobs for local people ? Will the signed MoUs will create jobs for local people ?
Village knowledge centre- a path to progress -By Biraja Mahapatra
BHUBANESWAR-CUTTACK URBAN COMPLEX VISION 2030 : Suggestions to Governmnt Of Orissa : By Jibanendra Mahanty and Manoj Padhi
Orissa Votes 2009 - Citizens are requested to apprise the performances of the following members
TATA REFRACTORIES(BELPAHAR) FACES CLOSURE By Jibanendra Mahanty
Performance review of Naveen Patnaik by Orissa Today Group
Naveen Patnaik of the TATAs By the TATAs and for the TATAs Plus Mining Scams - An OTN exclusive
CAG report exposes the land scam, Cronyism and Corruption of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Utkal University Sexual harassment Case: Orissa Today petition Chancellor & CM for justice for Utkal University Professors
Koshal state is inevitable -By Arjun Purohit
Beginning of the end of Naveen Patnaik's Corrupt regime ?
Orissa Politics: Bijoy Mohapatra : In Jaya Chandra's Path - By Manoj Padhi
NRO, MEMO TO CM ORISSA FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION ON NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (NIST) BERHAMPUR
ODISHA INFORMATION COMMISSION- A BODY OF USELESS & SHAMELESS GOVERNMENT AGENTS DETERMINED TO KILL THE RTI ACT
Supreme Court Advocate PRASANTA VARMA is keen to contest from 'KENDERAPADA' Parliamentary constituency - Odisha on a BJP Ticket
India Votes 2009 -Vidhan Sabha (OLA) - BJD Primary - KARANJIA (Orissa):: Please Endorse Er. Baidyanath Sing M.Tech. (High Voltage) from I.I.Sc. Bangalore for the offcial BJD Ticket
COMPLAINT REGISTERED UNDER SECTION 17 OF RIGHT TO INFORMATION ACT 2005 AGAINST STATE CHIEF INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SHRI TARUNA KANTI MISHRA
Children welcome RAY houses in Bhubaneswar city
How much is spent when the Indian President visits a state ?
The Koshal state debate on Orissa Today - Join/Say some thing
THE FAKE MEDICINES RACKET IN ORISSA, THE FACK DRUG RACKET KINGPIN Mr. PRABIR DAS & Co. AND DUBIOUS ROLE OF Utkal Chemist & Druggist Association : The true story of a Sleeping Orissa State Administration & the man who amassed 10 crores in 7 years
Is India's most popular CM Naveen Patnaik Oriya ? Is it important to be an Oriya ? - Orissa Today Debates
Vedanta vs Odisha Tribals: former union Minister Jual Oram, BJP write to Odisha Government to honor Supreme Court order on 'Gram Sabha' approvals
EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS IN KORAPUT DISTRICT (ORISSA) -By Dr. B.Eswar Rao Patnaik
Fraudulent activity and money laundering at NIST Berhampur: Non Resident Odias petitioned Odisha Chief Minister to safe guard NRO investments
TRAIN TO BARBIL -By Dr. PRASANNA MISHRA
Mission IIT Orissa:Delhi visit by Agamee Odisha - By Lalit Patnaik
RTI-INFORMATION IN ORIYA IN ELECTRONIC FORM TO OUR PEOPLE TO DEVELOP
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN CHIKITI(GANJAM) - Unwanted ? - Jibanendra Mohanty
India Votes 2009 -Vidhan Sabha (OLA) - BJD Primary - Bhadrak (Orissa):: Please Endorse Shri Debasish Nanda for the official BJD Ticket
The Young Lady of Kendrapada - By Lalit Patnaik
New Traffic Rules in Orissa :: Who will fine the COPs ?
Indian Greed Exclusive - जाना था जापान पहुच गये चीन: NIST, BERHAMPUR – How dream of a NRI turned in to nightmare ?
Complaint case against PIO of Orissa Information Commission
Khurdha-Bolangir Railway Project, with 121 years saga of neglect, requires urgent attention for its completion
Sex Scandal by Orissa BJP Minister ? :: Shouldn't Mr Manmohan Samal (BJP) deserve his case to be heard by SHRC
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
...
View Videos
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Debate 2013 - Know the candidates
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Debate 2013 - Entrepreneurship Awards
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Debate 2013 - Debate Closing Statements
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Debate 2013 - Membership Issue discussions
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Debate 2013 - Drama festival discussions
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: OSA Presidential Debate 2013
OSA ELECTION FACE-OFF DEBATES :: Odisha Society of America Election Face-off Debate
Daily Talk Show w/ Manoj Padhi (Odia) :: Odisha IT, Science & Technology Minister - 10th pass - Was it a wise selection by CM Naveen Patnaik ?
Politics & Current Affairs - Orissa :: Balasore's Rogue Dictrict Collector demolished an authorized Medicine Store :: Naveen Patnaik's State Secretariat is powerless, clueless and confused state - Shop owner and victim Damayanti Giri is running pillar to
Daily Talk Show w/ Manoj Padhi (Odia) :: Collecter abducted by Maoists and Government is negotiating with terrorists - Is it okay ?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
HindToday Context Classifieds
Featured Classifieds
WhereIsMyDeal.com: GLOSSYBOX - US Deals - A perfect gift for your girlfriend !!
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Swiss Wrist Deals - Get $100 OFF ANY Rolex Sports Model Watch
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save 15% off any purchase sitewide only at Loehmanns.com Use Code 15OFFJULY712 Ends 7/31 No minimum purchase requirement!
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Hot New Designer Dresses for under $30! Find dresses from top named designers including new arrivals at Loehmann's for 30-65% off! No Code is Needed, Ends 7/15
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save 50% off selected Clearance items! This offer features discounts from the fashion industries top designers only at Loehmann's! Save half on over 60 items, no code is needed, ends 7/17
WhereIsMyDeal.com: This Weekend Only, Save $25 off any $75 purchase at Loehmann's including new arrivals with code SAVE25JULY Ends at midnight 7.15
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Logitech Deals - Save on Dented Box and Refurbished items at Logitech.com
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Logitech Deals - Save 67% on Logitech Webcam C210 (Red or Blue) - Dented Box with coupon code logi_c210_71312 thru Jul 16
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Logitech Deals - Save 50% on Logitech Harmony One Advanced Universal Remote - Refurbished with coupon code logi_h1_71312
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Logitech Deals - Save 63% on Logitech Wireless Mouse M310 (Dark Aces) - Dented Box with coupon code logi_m310_71312
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save BIG at Kensington Hot Offers
WhereIsMyDeal.com: up to 23 % off on top Logitech products and Daily special offers
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Nero Deals - Nero Kwik Media, Nero BackItUp 11,Nero Burning ROM 11 and Nero 11 and Nero 11 Platinum deals
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Roku Deals - Lowest Price Ever On Roku at $49
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Free Child Safety ID kit and Free Insurance Quote from Gerber Life Insurance
WhereIsMyDeal.com: PBS KID SHOP Special offers - 15% off and Free Ground Shipping On Orders of $65+
WhereIsMyDeal.com: techForLess Special offers on computers and electronics. Save 10-50% today
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Hot Deals in Roxio: Digital Media Software for both PC & Mac: Save up to $80
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save Up to 70% on School Supplies at DiscountSchoolSupply.com
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save Big on Daily Hot Deals from NewEgg.com - Updated Daily
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save $150 on AutoCAD LT 2013, AutoCAD Inventor LT Suite 2013 and Autodesk Inventor LT 2013
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Save up to 40% on Acronis Data Backup Recovery Software with Coupons
Stop Snoring Now with MySnoringSolution! Buy 1 - Get 1 Free
Save big on our New York Pass and Double-Decker Bus Tour combo!
FREE Health Insurance Price Comparisons for Individuals and Families
WhereIsMyDeal.com: Sears Outlet Mall up to 70% off
Education Franchise Opportunities for STEM Learning using Raspberry Pi on Linux
Vipul Group - Integrated Townships, Villas, Apartments and Group Housing Projects in India
Apartments or Flats in Bhubaneswar - ZESTATES
YES, I am interested to Volunteer as a watchdog for my country, state, neighborhood for HIND TODAY
YES, I am interested to Advertise on HIND TODAY Print and Digital Edition, whenever the first issue gets out. Please send me your quote.
YES, I am interested to subscribe a HIND TODAY Print or Digital Edition, whenever the first issue gets out
So what Exit Poll is banned by EC :: WhoIsYourChoice.com offers Pre and Post Election Results::Advani is Leading as PM
Must read:: HINDTODAY.COM warning to its readers about new 'work at home scams' including those posted at HINDTODAY.COM
PROPUS INFOTECH and HINDTODAY.COM provides you this once in a life time visionary opportunity::IT enabled Managed Service Kiosks :: Approximate Investment Rs. 10000/- + Computer + Internet + Phone
If you have 5 minutes to spare and 18 years or above - Register at India's e-Election Commission of India : Visit www.WhoIsYourChoice.com
House for Sale
Attn. News Website Owners of India - India's National News Carrier HindTimes.com is coming soon. Please express interest ASAP.
Indian Railways : Passenger Status/PNR Status, Internet reservation and Train Enquiry
CBSE & BSE,Orissa , High School Certificate Exam Result - 2007
Eye Specialists at Berhampur (Orissa)
Hotel Kalinga
KALYAN Health Care
Altek Solution
GENUS Computer
Global Vision
Sahil Electronics
ITI
R.E.S.T
Hotel Mayuree
Permanent Links
Featured Classifieds
Advanced Software Language and Project Training with Placement assistance from India's No.1 Project Training Institute
Click for Advertisement (Berhampurcity)
Indian Railways : Passenger Status/PNR Status, Internet reservation and Train Enquiry
Banks of Berhampur City (Orissa )
TRAIN TIMINGS AT BERHAMPUR RAILWAY STATION
TARA-TARINI : The Ancient Shakti Peetha of Orissa - Let us develop it together.
Designed&Maintained By:
PROPUS INFOTECH (P) LIMITED
(C) 2007 PROJECTSCHOOL TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD.